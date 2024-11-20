Left Menu

India and Australia Forge Stronger Ties with New Renewable Energy Partnership

India and Australia have launched a Renewable Energy Partnership aiming to advance their strategic collaboration in areas like solar power and green hydrogen. This was announced at the second India-Australia Annual Summit held alongside the G20 Summit, emphasizing further cooperation in various sectors, including defence, trade, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:47 IST
India and Australia have officially launched a new Renewable Energy Partnership aimed at enhancing bilateral investments in green technology sectors. This announcement followed discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on the fringes of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The summit marked the second meeting of the India-Australia Annual Summit, where leaders reiterated their commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This includes collaboration across diverse areas such as defence, trade, education, and people-to-people ties.

The Renewable Energy Partnership will facilitate cooperation in solar power, green hydrogen, energy storage, and skills training for the future workforce. The leaders also emphasized boosting defence collaborations, and maritime security, and supporting the Indo-Pacific region's stability and prosperity.

