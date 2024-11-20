Iran Faces Western Pressure Over Uranium Enrichment at U.N. Nuclear Watchdog
Iran attempts to prevent a resolution against it at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meeting by offering to cap its uranium stock before reaching weapons grade. The offer hinges on Western powers abandoning their push for a resolution against Iran over its lack of cooperation with the IAEA.
Iran has positioned itself against a Western-led resolution at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meeting by proposing a cap on its uranium stock just below weapons grade, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and diplomatic sources.
The proposal comes with conditions, asking Western powers to drop their push for a resolution citing Iran's inadequate cooperation with the IAEA. The offer emerged during IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's recent visit to Iran, where the potential for halting further uranium enrichment to near-weapons-grade levels was discussed.
Despite the offer, Western diplomats have expressed skepticism, viewing it as a delayed move to avoid international censure, similar to prior unfulfilled commitments by Iran. The ongoing diplomatic standoff seeks to bring Iran back to the negotiating table to agree on fresh nuclear restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear
- enrichment
- uranium
- IAEA
- Western powers
- diplomacy
- board meeting
- cooperation
- Grossi
ALSO READ
Strategic Diplomacy: Myanmar's Military Head Visits China Amid Tensions
Cuba Hosts First IAEA Collaborating Centre for Marine Research in Small Island Developing State
IAEA Launches Regional Training in Theranostics with Japan to Boost Cancer Care in Asia
Omar Abdullah's Tribute to Vajpayee: A Lesson in Diplomacy and Dialogue
Global Political Events and Key Diplomacy Highlights