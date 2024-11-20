Iran Faces Western Pressure Over Uranium Enrichment at U.N. Nuclear Watchdog

Iran has positioned itself against a Western-led resolution at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meeting by proposing a cap on its uranium stock just below weapons grade, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and diplomatic sources.

The proposal comes with conditions, asking Western powers to drop their push for a resolution citing Iran's inadequate cooperation with the IAEA. The offer emerged during IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's recent visit to Iran, where the potential for halting further uranium enrichment to near-weapons-grade levels was discussed.

Despite the offer, Western diplomats have expressed skepticism, viewing it as a delayed move to avoid international censure, similar to prior unfulfilled commitments by Iran. The ongoing diplomatic standoff seeks to bring Iran back to the negotiating table to agree on fresh nuclear restrictions.

