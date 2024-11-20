Nvidia Earnings Report Anticipation Sends Ripples Through Markets

Asian markets exhibited caution on Wednesday as investors awaited the earnings report from Nvidia, a leader in AI technology, amid elevated expectations and potential risks of a letdown. The dollar relinquished some of its recent strong gains.

Nvidia, the most valuable tech company globally, is set to announce its third-quarter results post-market hours. The company's stock already surged by 4.9% overnight, with options indicating a potential significant movement of nearly 9%. Known as a barometer for the tech sector's transition towards AI, Nvidia's performance is critical, and Nasdaq futures experienced a 0.2% climb, following a 1% increase overnight.

Market responses also reflect geopolitical events and financial policies, such as Ukraine's use of US missiles against Russia. Meanwhile, oil prices inched up, and gold continued its ascent for a third consecutive session, underscoring the dynamic economic landscape.

