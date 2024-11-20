Seismic Tremors Shake Andaman Sea

An early morning earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale rocked the Andaman Sea on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The seismic event unfolded at precisely 9:51 AM.

The tremors, registering at a considerable depth of 80 km, were pinpointed at geographic coordinates 12.47 N latitude and 93.36 E longitude. Authorities are closely monitoring any potential impact on the nearby regions.

The National Center for Seismology shared details of the earthquake on the social media platform X, highlighting its significant location in the Andaman Sea. The occurrence serves as a reminder of the region's geological volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)