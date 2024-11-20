Left Menu

Seismic Tremors Shake Andaman Sea

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Andaman Sea on Wednesday, striking at 9:51 AM and reaching a depth of 80 km. The National Center for Seismology noted the quake's coordinates as 12.47 N, 93.36 E, occurring off the Andaman coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:34 IST
Seismic Tremors Shake Andaman Sea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale rocked the Andaman Sea on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The seismic event unfolded at precisely 9:51 AM.

The tremors, registering at a considerable depth of 80 km, were pinpointed at geographic coordinates 12.47 N latitude and 93.36 E longitude. Authorities are closely monitoring any potential impact on the nearby regions.

The National Center for Seismology shared details of the earthquake on the social media platform X, highlighting its significant location in the Andaman Sea. The occurrence serves as a reminder of the region's geological volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024