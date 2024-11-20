Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Security Tightened as Key Battles Unfold

Polling is underway at 1,250 stations in Nashik for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with 3,000 security personnel deployed, according to police officials. Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed, 'We have allocated a mix of local police, home guards, central paramilitary forces, BDDS, and others to ensure safety.'

Commissioner Karnik emphasized, 'We are adhering to the District Collector and Election Officer's directives. Rapid response teams are ready to address any situation promptly. Post-voting, information verification is a priority, and we are vigilant in executing all orders.'

The Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm, amid a heated political environment following the Shiv Sena and NCP split. Significant contests include CM Eknath Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi against Shiv Sena's Kedar Prakash Dighe, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West facing Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe. Observers keenly watch voter turnout as efforts to mobilize citizen participation intensify.

