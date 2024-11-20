Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious Emissions Target: A Net Zero Transformation

Indonesia aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, with President Prabowo Subianto announcing this during a G20 forum. The nation plans to retire coal and fossil-fuel power plants within 15 years, accelerating its previous target by over a decade, as stated by his office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:05 IST
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has set an ambitious goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050, President Prabowo Subianto declared at the recent G20 forum. This target marks a significant acceleration, aiming to achieve sustainability a decade earlier than previously stated.

The President further announced a bold plan to retire all coal and fossil-fuel plants within the next 15 years. This initiative underscores Indonesia's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and shifting towards renewable energy sources.

A statement released by the President's office indicates this accelerated timeline, moving the original target from 2056 to a more immediate 2035, in a bid to combat climate change effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

