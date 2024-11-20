OPEC Chief's Bold Claim at Climate Summit
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais addressed the COP29 climate summit in Baku, emphasizing that crude oil and natural gas are divine gifts. He urged that global warming discussions should prioritize cutting emissions instead of choosing specific energy sources.
At the COP29 climate summit held in Baku, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais made a striking statement, labeling crude oil and natural gas as gifts from God.
Addressing the summit, Al Ghais insisted that global warming talks should center around emission reductions, emphasizing that the objective of the Paris Agreement is to cut emissions, not to select particular energy sources.
This assertion redirects the focus of climate discussions, as outlined by the OPEC leader, towards pragmatic solutions for emission management rather than debates over energy resources.
