EU Eyes U.S. Natural Gas Amid Tariff Tensions

In a bid to navigate escalating trade tensions, the European Union may increase its acquisition of natural gas from the United States. This consideration comes in the face of President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have put significant pressure on the bloc.

Speaking to the Financial Times, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen revealed that the decision reflects the necessity to mitigate the impacts of these tariffs. The move is seen as a strategic response to the current economic climate influenced by U.S. trade policies.

The potential shift underscores the complex interplay between trade and energy markets, as the EU seeks to balance its energy needs while addressing broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)