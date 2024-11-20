Left Menu

Unveiling Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Sparks Nationwide Awareness

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised 'The Sabarmati Report' for shedding light on the 2002 Godhra train incident. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, reveals the tragic events leading to Gujarat riots. Puri emphasized the film's power to educate and its potential for wider tax-free status.

In a high-profile screening on Wednesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP MP Anurag Thakur were among the first to view 'The Sabarmati Report.' After watching the Vikrant Massey-led film, Puri lauded its compelling portrayal of the 2002 Godhra train incident.

Puri, speaking to ANI, noted the film's crucial role in bringing awareness to an incident previously shrouded in misinformation. He expressed optimism that the movie, produced by Ekta Kapoor, would soon become tax-free across more states, adding that critics and naysayers would find themselves challenged by the truth it uncovers.

Taking to social media platform X, Puri emphasized the importance of uncovering the factual narrative behind the event. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, focuses on the burning of a train coach carrying Hindu pilgrims—a tragedy that ignited widespread riots. Co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and others, 'The Sabarmati Report' is hailed as a thought-provoking reflection on historical truths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

