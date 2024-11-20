Mirae Asset Group to Establish Global Capability Centre in India

Multinational financial services provider Mirae Asset Group is set to establish a Global Capability Centre in India, leveraging the nation's talent to bolster global operations, a senior company official has revealed.

Anuj Suneja, Head of India Equity Sales at Mirae Asset Securities in Singapore, emphasized the group's strategic commitment to India as an investment hub and a vital base for international expansion. Highlighting India's deep talent pool in fintech, data analytics, and software development, Suneja confirmed plans to establish a Global Capability Centre to enhance operations globally.

In further discussions, Manish Jain, Mirae Asset Capital Markets India's Head of Institutional Business, noted the firm's significant balance sheet in India and its standing as a leading institutional equity player. He outlined ambitions to pivot focus towards Asia-based investors with unique offerings, spotlighting India's promising investment landscape during a recent investor event.

(With inputs from agencies.)