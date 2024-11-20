Left Menu

Delhi HC Stays Evidence Proceedings in Attempt to Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has halted evidence proceedings in an attempt to murder case, following a plea challenging the trial court's decision. Justice Bhambhani noted a lack of substantial discussion in framing charges. Proceedings against two accused are paused until February 18, 2025.

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on the evidence proceedings in a pending attempt to murder case at the Rohini District Court. This decision comes after a plea questioned the trial court's approach in moving forward to the evidence phase.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani highlighted that the trial court's order from October 26, 2023, failed to demonstrate a considered examination of the records, leading to the pause in proceedings against Ran Singh and Vishal, the accused petitioners.

Advocates Ravi Drall and Aditi Drall, representing the accused, argued that the charges were framed without due consideration of critical evidence, like the absence of the accused in CCTV footage and communication records. The case will be revisited on February 18, 2025.

