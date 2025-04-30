Left Menu

Odisha Joins Forces with Gates Foundation for Agricultural Advancements

The Odisha Government and Gates Foundation have signed an MoU to boost farmers' income and promote inclusive agriculture. This partnership will emphasize climate-smart practices and sustainable growth. The collaboration marks the third such initiative with the foundation, aiming to enhance the farming and fisheries sectors in Odisha.

Odisha Government signs MoU with Gates foundation to promote agriculture (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a move to enhance agricultural income and promote inclusive growth, the Government of Odisha has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation. The agreement, signed on Wednesday, aims to scale up the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices across the state.

The MoU, witnessed by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, outlines a comprehensive partnership to support technical advancements, research, and on-ground application of sustainable farming techniques. The initiative, led by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, focuses on science-backed, impactful agricultural transformations.

Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo highlighted that this collaboration marks the third occasion where the government has collaborated with the Gates Foundation to improve the livelihoods of farmers and those in the fisheries sector. Concurrently, to boost agri-exports, a capacity-building workshop organized by APEDA showcased various indigenous products, including GI-tagged items, further spotlighting Odisha's agricultural potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

