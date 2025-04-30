Odisha Joins Forces with Gates Foundation for Agricultural Advancements

In a move to enhance agricultural income and promote inclusive growth, the Government of Odisha has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation. The agreement, signed on Wednesday, aims to scale up the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices across the state.

The MoU, witnessed by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, outlines a comprehensive partnership to support technical advancements, research, and on-ground application of sustainable farming techniques. The initiative, led by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, focuses on science-backed, impactful agricultural transformations.

Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo highlighted that this collaboration marks the third occasion where the government has collaborated with the Gates Foundation to improve the livelihoods of farmers and those in the fisheries sector. Concurrently, to boost agri-exports, a capacity-building workshop organized by APEDA showcased various indigenous products, including GI-tagged items, further spotlighting Odisha's agricultural potential.

