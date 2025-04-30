Left Menu

Geoff Ogilvy Takes the Helm: Presidents Cup 2026

Geoff Ogilvy, former U.S. Open champion, is set to lead the International team in the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah. With home-course advantage, he plans to bring fresh strategies to the often one-sided matches against the Americans, who have dominated this tournament since its inception in 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:55 IST
Geoff Ogilvy Takes the Helm: Presidents Cup 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Geoff Ogilvy, an Australian golfing icon and former U.S. Open champion, has been named the International captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup, scheduled to take place at Medinah. Unique among the previous eight captains, Ogilvy has the rare home-course advantage due to his involvement in redesigning this historic venue.

Announced Tuesday, Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker were revealed as captains for the upcoming tournament, set in the Chicago suburbs. The matches have largely been dominated by American teams, winning nearly every iteration since its 1994 commencement. Yet, trade winds may be shifting, as Ogilvy leads a revitalized International team.

Ogilvy's intimate knowledge of Medinah's No. 3 course, thanks to his firm OCM's recent renovation efforts, positions him uniquely to strategize against the American squad. Despite the Americans' decade-long winning streak, the International team's spirit and preparation level, led by Ogilvy's leadership, signal a potential change in the tide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025