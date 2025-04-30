Geoff Ogilvy Takes the Helm: Presidents Cup 2026

Geoff Ogilvy, an Australian golfing icon and former U.S. Open champion, has been named the International captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup, scheduled to take place at Medinah. Unique among the previous eight captains, Ogilvy has the rare home-course advantage due to his involvement in redesigning this historic venue.

Announced Tuesday, Ogilvy and Brandt Snedeker were revealed as captains for the upcoming tournament, set in the Chicago suburbs. The matches have largely been dominated by American teams, winning nearly every iteration since its 1994 commencement. Yet, trade winds may be shifting, as Ogilvy leads a revitalized International team.

Ogilvy's intimate knowledge of Medinah's No. 3 course, thanks to his firm OCM's recent renovation efforts, positions him uniquely to strategize against the American squad. Despite the Americans' decade-long winning streak, the International team's spirit and preparation level, led by Ogilvy's leadership, signal a potential change in the tide.

