NCW Chairperson Addresses Women's Grievances Amidst Communal Unrest
NCW's Vijaya Rahatkar visited Ernakulam for 'Jansunvaai,' addressing 36 grievances from women unable to reach Delhi. She engaged with local communities over workplace harassment and expressed concern over communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts, where women faced sexual violence.
- Country:
- India
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar took proactive steps to address women's grievances during a recent visit to Ernakulam. Attending a 'Jansunvaai' event organized by the NCW, Rahatkar took the opportunity to listen to the issues faced by women who were unable to reach Delhi themselves.
During the session, a total of 36 complaints were documented. Rahatkar also conducted meetings with internal committees and local communities, with a specific focus on addressing sexual harassment in the workplace. Sharing glimpses of the event through social media, she highlighted cases from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts.
The visit comes amidst rising concerns over communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts. The NCW, under Rahatkar's leadership, has expressed profound concern over reports of targeted violence against women and girls, culminating in an inquiry into these distressing events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Violence
BJP Leader Files PIL on Murshidabad Violence, Accuses West Bengal CM of Bias
Supreme Court Intervention Sought in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence
West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
Arrest of Brothers Amid Murshidabad Communal Violence