NCW Chairperson Addresses Women's Grievances Amidst Communal Unrest

NCW's Vijaya Rahatkar visited Ernakulam for 'Jansunvaai,' addressing 36 grievances from women unable to reach Delhi. She engaged with local communities over workplace harassment and expressed concern over communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts, where women faced sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:56 IST
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar took proactive steps to address women's grievances during a recent visit to Ernakulam. Attending a 'Jansunvaai' event organized by the NCW, Rahatkar took the opportunity to listen to the issues faced by women who were unable to reach Delhi themselves.

During the session, a total of 36 complaints were documented. Rahatkar also conducted meetings with internal committees and local communities, with a specific focus on addressing sexual harassment in the workplace. Sharing glimpses of the event through social media, she highlighted cases from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts.

The visit comes amidst rising concerns over communal violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts. The NCW, under Rahatkar's leadership, has expressed profound concern over reports of targeted violence against women and girls, culminating in an inquiry into these distressing events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

