Tragic Blast at Hyderabad Pharma Plant

An explosion at Aurora Pharmaceutical Company in Hyderabad's Suram area resulted in one fatality and three injuries. Two victims are critically injured. The incident occurred during reactor maintenance, with patients now receiving treatment at Yashoda Hospital. Further updates are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Telangana's Hyderabad has tragically claimed one life and left three others injured on Wednesday, local police confirmed. The incident took place at Aurora Pharmaceutical Company located in the Suram area during a routine cleaning of a reactor.

Authorities reported that the injured were immediately taken to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. Two workers have sustained severe burn injuries and are in critical condition, while the third worker's injuries are not life-threatening.

As the investigation continues, officials are expected to release more details about the incident shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

