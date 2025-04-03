Tragic Firecracker Blast Claims Lives, Prompts Political Solidarity

In a heart-wrenching incident, the mortal remains of 18 victims from a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district were laid to rest in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

The explosion, which occurred at a makeshift facility lacking proper licenses, claimed 21 lives, including five children, and injured six others. Emotional scenes unfolded at the mass funeral, attended by political figures like Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Ashish Govind Sharma and former minister Kamal Patel, who expressed their condolences and vowed government support for the bereaved families.

As the Gujarat government launches an investigation into the disaster and arrests the warehouse owners, questions loom around safety regulations and enforcement in the handling of explosive materials. The situation highlights the need for improved oversight to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)