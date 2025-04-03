Supreme Court Intervenes in Telangana's Tree Felling Dispute
The Supreme Court has ordered an inspection of the Kancha Gachibowli forest site amid protests against tree felling. The Telangana High Court had previously paused development plans on the land near the University of Hyderabad. Proceedings continue as students and local authorities debate the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday, ordering the Telangana High Court to investigate proposals for tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli forest. This move responds to protests over plans to develop a 400-acre parcel next to the University of Hyderabad.
A panel led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih instructed the Telangana judiciary to assess the site and provide an interim report by the afternoon. Additionally, the court directed that no trees be felled until further notice.
The controversy involves students challenging the state's development plans, resulting in a pause ordered by the Telangana High Court until early April. However, Supreme Court proceedings will continue without interfering in high court activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lalu Yadav's ED Appearance Sparks Protests Amid RJD NDA Political Row
Controversy and Arrests Follow Protests in Nagpur
Democracy at Risk: Protests Erupt Over Turkish Mayor's Detention
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests
Karnataka Assembly Protests Against Waqf Act Amendment