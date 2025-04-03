Supreme Court Intervenes in Telangana's Tree Felling Dispute

The Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday, ordering the Telangana High Court to investigate proposals for tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli forest. This move responds to protests over plans to develop a 400-acre parcel next to the University of Hyderabad.

A panel led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih instructed the Telangana judiciary to assess the site and provide an interim report by the afternoon. Additionally, the court directed that no trees be felled until further notice.

The controversy involves students challenging the state's development plans, resulting in a pause ordered by the Telangana High Court until early April. However, Supreme Court proceedings will continue without interfering in high court activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)