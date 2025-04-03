Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Telangana's Tree Felling Dispute

The Supreme Court has ordered an inspection of the Kancha Gachibowli forest site amid protests against tree felling. The Telangana High Court had previously paused development plans on the land near the University of Hyderabad. Proceedings continue as students and local authorities debate the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:33 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Telangana's Tree Felling Dispute
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday, ordering the Telangana High Court to investigate proposals for tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli forest. This move responds to protests over plans to develop a 400-acre parcel next to the University of Hyderabad.

A panel led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih instructed the Telangana judiciary to assess the site and provide an interim report by the afternoon. Additionally, the court directed that no trees be felled until further notice.

The controversy involves students challenging the state's development plans, resulting in a pause ordered by the Telangana High Court until early April. However, Supreme Court proceedings will continue without interfering in high court activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025