Mary Kom Becomes Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half-Marathon in Shillong
Olympic medallist Mary Kom has been announced as the brand ambassador for the Assam Rifles' half-marathon in Shillong, scheduled for November 24. The event is expected to see record participation from the Northeast and 30 other states, promoting wellness and unity in the region.
Assam Rifles has appointed 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for its upcoming half-marathon event, set to take place in Shillong on November 24. According to officials, this event marks the largest racing occasion in the Northeast Region, with expectations for an unprecedented turnout in the 2024 edition due to the event's increasing popularity.
The Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong is anticipated to draw numerous dignitaries from the Government, Armed Forces, and various sectors. The participation extends beyond the Northeast, as people from 30 other states will also join the race. The Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's growth, highlighting its aims to promote a culture of wellness and unity within the Northeast.
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera also expressed his excitement about partnering with Mary Kom, praising her as an emblem of the values upheld by Assam Rifles—valour, glory, and sacrifice. For her part, Mary Kom shared her enthusiasm about promoting health and harmony in the Northeast through this partnership, encouraging widespread participation.
