Mahayuti Poised for Victory: Exit Polls Suggest Commanding Lead in Maharashtra

Exit polls indicate a strong performance by the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, predicting a clear majority with up to 195 seats. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlights the alliance's prospects, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to put up a fight but fall short of the majority mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:17 IST
Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mahayuti, the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, is projected to retain power with a commanding lead, according to various exit polls. Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale emphasized that Mahayuti is set to achieve a clear majority, potentially securing between 160 to 165 seats. "The Chief Minister will be of Mahayuti," Athawale told ANI.

The significant development achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with Maharashtra benefiting from at least Rs 10 lakh crore from the central government, is cited as a major factor. The current state government's decisions under Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are believed to further bolster Mahayuti's chances.

Despite strong predictions for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) by certain polls, it is unlikely to surpass the crucial majority in the 288-member assembly. In the midst of heated campaigns by BJP stalwarts, the keen contest marks the first assembly polls post splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

