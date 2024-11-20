Left Menu

Global Climate Finance Showdown: Developing Nations Demand Trillions

Developing countries are calling for up to USD 1.3 trillion in climate finance to mitigate emissions and adapt to climate change impacts. Amidst ongoing negotiations, they demand significant public funding from developed nations, who have proposed far lower figures, leading to tensions ahead of COP29 talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:49 IST
Global Climate Finance Showdown: Developing Nations Demand Trillions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Developing nations are urgently seeking between USD 900 billion and USD 1.3 trillion in climate finance to tackle emissions and adapt to climate change. This financial demand underscores the strain and urgency faced by these countries as they contend with escalating environmental challenges.

Key negotiating groups, including the Like-Minded Developing Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States, stress the necessity of public funding, arguing that private finance often comes with profit-driven motives. However, the EU and other developed countries are deliberating a substantially lower financial commitment between USD 200 billion and USD 300 billion annually.

This discrepancy in financial expectations has only served to heighten tensions in the run-up to the COP29 climate talks, where developing countries aim to secure a clear commitment in the face of unmet past pledges and shifting economic responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024