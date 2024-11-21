Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Hits Adani Empire

Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, faces U.S. charges for allegedly orchestrating a bribery scheme involving $250 million to secure lucrative solar energy contracts, misleading investors along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 02:32 IST
Bribery Scandal Hits Adani Empire
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the chair of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has been charged in the U.S. for his alleged involvement in a complex bribery scheme. The accusations center around payments totaling hundreds of millions intended to secure profitable solar energy contracts.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, Adani, alongside two executives from an unnamed Indian renewable energy company, allegedly agreed to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials from 2020 to 2024. These bribes were made to secure solar energy supply contracts that could yield $2 billion in profits.

The accusations further suggest that the involved renewable energy company raised over $3 billion in loans and bonds during this period through allegedly false and misleading statements. Requests for comments from Adani Group have so far been met with silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024