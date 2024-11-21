Left Menu

Karnataka's Commitment: Boosting Industry and Employment

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pledges support to industrialists for job creation, highlighting the state's resources and educational institutions. At an international symposium, he praised Industries Minister MB Patil and emphasized the government's role in aiding industry challenges. Reassurances were also given about reissuing BPL cards to eligible families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST
Karnataka's Commitment: Boosting Industry and Employment
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster employment, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured industrialists of the government's unwavering support, provided they contribute to job creation in the state.

Speaking at the international symposium organized by the Indian Institute of Metals, Shivakumar detailed Karnataka's financial strengths, noted for being second in tax collection, and its abundance of educational resources, including over 250 engineering colleges and numerous medical institutions.

Shivakumar lauded Industries Minister MB Patil's leadership and highlighted sports initiatives backed by industrialist Sajjan Jindal. He underscored the historical significance and reputation of Karnataka's mining and steel industries, recalling a noteworthy visit by former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024