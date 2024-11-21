Karnataka's Commitment: Boosting Industry and Employment
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pledges support to industrialists for job creation, highlighting the state's resources and educational institutions. At an international symposium, he praised Industries Minister MB Patil and emphasized the government's role in aiding industry challenges. Reassurances were also given about reissuing BPL cards to eligible families.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster employment, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured industrialists of the government's unwavering support, provided they contribute to job creation in the state.
Speaking at the international symposium organized by the Indian Institute of Metals, Shivakumar detailed Karnataka's financial strengths, noted for being second in tax collection, and its abundance of educational resources, including over 250 engineering colleges and numerous medical institutions.
Shivakumar lauded Industries Minister MB Patil's leadership and highlighted sports initiatives backed by industrialist Sajjan Jindal. He underscored the historical significance and reputation of Karnataka's mining and steel industries, recalling a noteworthy visit by former Prime Minister Vajpayee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
