Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier Exhibition: A Decade-Old Tradition in Goa

The ceremonial exposition of holy relics belonging to St Francis Xavier has begun in Goa, lasting until January 5, 2025. According to the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, this event continues a ten-year tradition celebrated throughout the region, honoring the revered saint, known as Goycho Saib, in the local Goan community.

The opening Solemn Eucharist, followed by a grand procession, sets the stage as the relics are carefully placed in the Se Cathedral Church for a 45-day veneration. On the final day, January 5, 2025, the relics will be returned to the Basilica in another solemn ceremony, closing this spiritually significant event.

Coinciding with worldwide celebrations for Jubilee Year 2025, under Pope Francis' theme 'Pilgrims of Hope', the exposition's theme, 'We are Messengers of the Good News', emphasizes peace and love. Highlights include an art exhibition and the release of a commemorative book. Priests are encouraged to lead pilgrimages, fostering spiritual renewal among Christians.

(With inputs from agencies.)