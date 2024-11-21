Left Menu

Optimism Rises as BJP Eyes Victory in Jharkhand Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the Jharkhand elections. Criticizing the Soren government's tenure, BJP leaders anticipate a shift in power. Exit polls suggest a potential win for the BJP-led alliance, as voting concludes in the 81-seat assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:05 IST
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election-in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an optimistic statement, Union Minister and BJP election-in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Jharkhand elections. He believes that the BJP's governance could usher in an era of development and progress, capitalizing on the state's resources. Chouhan emphasized the gratitude he feels towards the people of Jharkhand for their support, stating his hopes for the state's rise under Narendra Modi's leadership.

BJP state President Babulal Marandi criticized the reigning Hemant Soren government, accusing it of widespread corruption and ineffective governance over the past five years. Marandi voiced concerns over issues such as law and order deterioration and alleged infiltration by Bangladeshi Rohingya Muslims, sentiments echoed by many frustrated citizens.

As the voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections wraps up, exit polls indicate a promising outlook for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Results from three exit polls suggest a shift in power, with the BJP projected to gain significant seats in the 81-seat assembly, posing a strong challenge to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

