AAP Unveils First List of Candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first set of candidates for the forthcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. The list features 11 candidates across various constituencies, including some former BJP and Congress members. Key party leaders attended the decision-making meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, naming 11 individuals for constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kiradi, and Vishwas Nagar. This strategic move comes ahead of the expected electoral battle in the capital, which is slated for early 2025.
A crucial meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was held at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence to finalize the candidate list. The meeting was attended by notable figures including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior minister Gopal Rai.
The list notably includes former BJP members Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, alongside ex-Congress leaders Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and Veer Singh Dhingan. AAP has not extended tickets to sitting MLAs such as Gulab Singh Yadav, indicating a strategic reshuffle in their candidate lineup for the capital's electoral contest.
