Left Menu

AAP Unveils First List of Candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first set of candidates for the forthcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. The list features 11 candidates across various constituencies, including some former BJP and Congress members. Key party leaders attended the decision-making meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:22 IST
AAP Unveils First List of Candidates for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, naming 11 individuals for constituencies such as Chhatarpur, Kiradi, and Vishwas Nagar. This strategic move comes ahead of the expected electoral battle in the capital, which is slated for early 2025.

A crucial meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was held at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence to finalize the candidate list. The meeting was attended by notable figures including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior minister Gopal Rai.

The list notably includes former BJP members Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, alongside ex-Congress leaders Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and Veer Singh Dhingan. AAP has not extended tickets to sitting MLAs such as Gulab Singh Yadav, indicating a strategic reshuffle in their candidate lineup for the capital's electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024