Left Menu

Crunch Time: Global Climate Finance Talks Reach High-Stakes Phase

Negotiations for a new climate finance package are intensifying as a draft text shrinks to 10 pages. The developed world remains elusive on the commitment amount, frustrating developing nations who demand USD 1.3 trillion annually starting 2025. Key points of contention include financial targets and the role of public vs. private financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In the waning hours of negotiations, efforts to finalize a new climate finance package for the developing world have reached a critical stage. A recently released draft text has been condensed to 10 pages, but substantial hurdles remain, particularly the unresolved issue of annual climate finance commitments from developed nations starting in 2025.

Developing countries have expressed increasing dissatisfaction, insisting on at least USD 1.3 trillion annually, well above the currently pledged amounts. Critics argue that the revised document fails to set decisive financial targets for mitigation, adaptation, and addressing climate impact losses, leaving the burden on developing countries to secure domestic funds.

The text outlines conflicting objectives, with developing nations calling for significant public funding from developed countries, while developed nations consider a mixed financial model involving public, private, domestic, and global contributions. The urgency to reach consensus is palpable with mere hours left before the conclusion of the UN climate conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024