China Unveils Strategic Boost for Foreign Trade

In a bid to bolster foreign trade, China's commerce ministry announced comprehensive policy measures this Thursday. The focus is on expanding exports of commodities, notably agricultural products, and providing greater support for small trading entities.

The ministry highlighted the role of financial institutions in this strategic initiative. They are urged to develop more products aimed at managing currency risks, alongside a concerted effort to strengthen macro policy coordination.

The overarching goal is to ensure the yuan remains "reasonably stable," as the ministry emphasized in their statement, thereby fostering a more robust trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)