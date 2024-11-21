Left Menu

China Unveils Strategic Boost for Foreign Trade

China's commerce ministry introduces measures to enhance foreign trade. Initiatives include increasing exports of agricultural products and supporting small trading firms. Efforts also focus on financial institutions to manage currency risks and maintain yuan stability through macro policy coordination.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:52 IST
China Unveils Strategic Boost for Foreign Trade
In a bid to bolster foreign trade, China's commerce ministry announced comprehensive policy measures this Thursday. The focus is on expanding exports of commodities, notably agricultural products, and providing greater support for small trading entities.

The ministry highlighted the role of financial institutions in this strategic initiative. They are urged to develop more products aimed at managing currency risks, alongside a concerted effort to strengthen macro policy coordination.

The overarching goal is to ensure the yuan remains "reasonably stable," as the ministry emphasized in their statement, thereby fostering a more robust trade environment.

