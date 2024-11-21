Left Menu

Delhi Activates Emergency Measures to Combat Escalating Air Pollution

Delhi's government rolls out emergency measures including truck-mounted water sprinklers, work-from-home directives, and restrictions on firecrackers to combat rising air pollution. The air quality index improves slightly but remains in the 'very poor' category. New directives focus on reducing emissions and improving air health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:04 IST
Delhi Activates Emergency Measures to Combat Escalating Air Pollution
Truck-mount water sprinkler sprays water on roads (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As air pollution in Delhi reaches alarming levels, the government has deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers to curb pollution effects. Footage from Feroze Shah Road captures a truck in action, spraying water in a bid to reduce airborne particles.

A smog blanket continues to shroud parts of Delhi; however, air quality has marginally improved. Following days of 'severe' and 'severe plus' pollution, Thursday saw a slight drop in pollution levels, categorizing the air quality as 'very poor' with an AQI of 378, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Toxic foam still plagues the Yamuna River in areas like Kalindi Kunj. To address rising pollution, Delhi police have banned the online sale of firecrackers. The ban aims to protect public health by reducing pollution from celebratory pyrotechnics.

In response to deteriorating air quality, Delhi's government has instructed remote work for half of its workforce and mandated e-commerce platforms to halt firecracker sales. This directive aligns with efforts to protect citizens and manage pollution levels effectively.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has escalated measures under the Graded Response Action Plan; banning public construction projects and truck entries into the city. The revised plan mandates school closures under Stage III and IV, shifting away from previous state-level discretion.

Stage III actions also include staggered office timings to alleviate traffic-related emissions. During hazardous conditions, a 'mask advisory' has been issued, encouraging public mask use for health protection. These measures underscore the commission's prioritization of air health amid worsening pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

