Supreme Court Proposes In-Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik's Trial

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has proposed setting up a temporary courtroom within a jail to facilitate the trial of Yasin Malik, convicted of terrorism, in cases involving abduction and murder. This suggestion emerged during discussions about security concerns linked to bringing Malik to a conventional courtroom for trial.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, emphasized the importance of a fair trial, citing the example of Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 terror attack convict. They stressed that even the most severe criminals deserve a fair judicial process in India.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed a Jammu court's order requiring Malik's physical presence, citing potential security threats. The Supreme Court allowed the CBI to include all accused as respondents and scheduled further hearings for the next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)