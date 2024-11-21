Left Menu

India's Solar Surge: Record Growth in 2024

India's solar capacity expanded by 16.4 GW in January-September 2024, marking a 167% increase due to delayed project commissioning. The growth ranks Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka as top contributors. The country's total solar capacity reached 89.1 GW, with a significant rise in tenders issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:19 IST
India's Solar Surge: Record Growth in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India witnessed a remarkable surge in solar capacity expansion, adding 16.4 gigawatts (GW) from January to September 2024, according to a report by Mercom Capital. This notable rise, representing a 167% year-on-year increase, was largely due to the commissioning of previously delayed projects.

In the same period in 2023, India installed merely 6.2 GW. By September 2024, the nation's cumulative solar capacity stood at 89.1 GW, with utility-scale projects making up over 86 per cent and rooftop installations accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the total.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka emerged as leaders in large-scale solar capacity. Additionally, a record 57.6 GW of tenders were announced in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 40% year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024