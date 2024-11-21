India's Solar Surge: Record Growth in 2024
India's solar capacity expanded by 16.4 GW in January-September 2024, marking a 167% increase due to delayed project commissioning. The growth ranks Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka as top contributors. The country's total solar capacity reached 89.1 GW, with a significant rise in tenders issued.
India witnessed a remarkable surge in solar capacity expansion, adding 16.4 gigawatts (GW) from January to September 2024, according to a report by Mercom Capital. This notable rise, representing a 167% year-on-year increase, was largely due to the commissioning of previously delayed projects.
In the same period in 2023, India installed merely 6.2 GW. By September 2024, the nation's cumulative solar capacity stood at 89.1 GW, with utility-scale projects making up over 86 per cent and rooftop installations accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the total.
Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka emerged as leaders in large-scale solar capacity. Additionally, a record 57.6 GW of tenders were announced in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 40% year-on-year increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
