India's Solar Surge: Record Growth in 2024

India witnessed a remarkable surge in solar capacity expansion, adding 16.4 gigawatts (GW) from January to September 2024, according to a report by Mercom Capital. This notable rise, representing a 167% year-on-year increase, was largely due to the commissioning of previously delayed projects.

In the same period in 2023, India installed merely 6.2 GW. By September 2024, the nation's cumulative solar capacity stood at 89.1 GW, with utility-scale projects making up over 86 per cent and rooftop installations accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the total.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka emerged as leaders in large-scale solar capacity. Additionally, a record 57.6 GW of tenders were announced in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 40% year-on-year increase.

