Left Menu

Sebi Revises AIF Rules: Proportional Rights for Investors

SEBI has updated rules for Alternative Investment Funds, mandating that investors receive rights proportional to their financial contributions. This move clarifies AIFs as pooled investment vehicles and ensures fair treatment for all investors. Large Value Funds, however, are exempt from ensuring equal rights among investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended regulations governing Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), specifying that investors should receive rights in investment and distribution in accordance with their financial commitments to a scheme.

The new rules clarify that both risks and rewards from AIF investments ought to be shared proportionally by investors based on their contributions. This regulatory change emphasizes AIFs' role as pooled investment entities and seeks to guarantee equitable treatment for all investors.

Notably, Sebi has allowed for differential rights to be offered to select investors without compromising the interests of others in a scheme. Yet, Large Value Funds have been provided an exemption from the requirement of maintaining equal rights, contingent upon each investor waiving their pari-passu rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024