Divine Lighting Plans Illuminate Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi Adityanath administration is set to redefine Mahakumbh 2025, with innovative measures planned to elevate the religious congregation to an unprecedented level of grandeur. A network of designer streetlight poles, costing Rs 8 crore, will be installed by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd to illuminate the fairgrounds spectacularly.

Superintending Engineer Mahakumbh, Manoj Gupta, revealed that under the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, substantial efforts are underway to amplify Mahakumbh's grandeur. Decorative lighting, adorned with themes of Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Vishnu, will bathe routes like Lal Sadak and the Parade area in spiritual and aesthetic charm.

Executive Engineer Anoop Singh stated that unlike previous temporary setups, permanent poles with sacred urns and deity designs will now enhance the fairgrounds' cultural vibrancy. Set for completion by December 15, the initiative is expected to render Mahakumbh 2025 a mesmerizing nighttime spectacle and a symbol of India's enduring heritage.

