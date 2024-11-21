Left Menu

Revamp of Historic Jawahar Tunnel Brings Cutting-Edge Tech to J-K

The Border Roads Organisation upgraded J-K's 1956-built Jawahar Tunnel with advanced technology to enhance safety and comfort. Reopening in December 2024, the renovation was completed under EPC mode, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, featuring CCTV, sensors, SCADA systems, and centralised monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST
Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir set to re-open in December. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed a significant upgrade of the Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, originally built in 1956. The 2.5 km twin-tube structure now includes state-of-the-art technology aimed at boosting security, safety, and user comfort, aligning it with modern tunnel standards.

Set to reopen to the public in December 2024, the tunnel's renovation was part of a Rs 62.5 crore project funded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and executed through Engineering, Procurement, and Construction modes. The extensive rehabilitation has been completed in approximately one year by Project Beacon of the BRO.

The upgrade encompasses both civil and electro-mechanical components, introducing 76 high-definition CCTV cameras, smoke and fire sensors, SCADA systems, and a centralized monitoring room for real-time oversight. The tunnel has historically been a crucial passage through the Pir-Panjal range, connecting the Kashmir Valley with mainland India.

