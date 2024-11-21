Himachal Pradesh Sets Roots for Winery Revolution

The Himachal Pradesh government has greenlit the establishment of a winery at Parala in Theog subdivision of Shimla district. The initiative, with a projected investment of Rs 86 crore, was confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The winery aims to invigorate the state's horticulture sector and promises new employment avenues for local residents. This venture is expected to benefit fruit growers significantly by offering them more competitive prices, particularly for apples, peaches, and plums.

According to the Chief Minister, the Parala winery marks a significant advancement in adding value to horticultural produce. This endeavor not only aims to empower growers economically but is also set to enhance the state's reputation for quality fruit-based products, thereby driving revenue and job creation in related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)