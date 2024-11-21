Left Menu

Fostering Hope: Empowering Older Children through Adoption Awareness Month

Union Minister Savitri Thakur highlighted the foster care system as a viable alternative for older children facing adoption challenges. Speaking in Lucknow during 'Adoption Awareness Month 2024', Thakur stressed the need for temporary nurturing environments, fostering societal acceptance, and discussing legal processes to aid rehabilitation efforts.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, underscored the foster care system's role in providing an alternative for older children facing adoption hurdles. Her remarks came during the 'Adoption Awareness Month 2024' event in Lucknow, focused on rehabilitating older children.

The event emphasized foster care's importance in providing temporary family care for children under 'no visitation' lists or those with 'unfit guardians/parents'. The initiative aimed to ensure these children have a nurturing environment until a permanent solution is found.

Speakers highlighted societal sensitivity and acceptance for rehabilitating children, with a focus on adoption's cultural, linguistic, and social aspects. The event honoured adoptive parents and stressed the importance of awareness about legal processes in adoption and foster care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

