Left Menu

Maldives Pursues Innovative Debt-for-Nature Swap to Save Reefs

The Maldives is working on a debt-for-nature swap to preserve coral reefs, mangroves, and sea grass. This initiative involves valuing natural assets, collaborating with The Nature Conservancy, and addressing challenges related to its high external debt and foreign currency reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:32 IST
Maldives Pursues Innovative Debt-for-Nature Swap to Save Reefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maldives is embarking on a progressive debt-for-nature swap, aiming to allocate funds towards the conservation of ecological treasures like coral reefs, mangroves, and sea grass. This approach is gaining traction among financially burdened countries, offering a pathway to environmental financing by exchanging current debt for more affordable loans supported by multilateral lenders.

Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim expressed the importance of identifying the value of the Maldives' natural assets, a task the country has commenced by assessing its coral reefs and plans to extend to mangroves and sea grass. Ibrahim made these remarks at the COP29 U.N. climate talks held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Recently, the Maldivian government signed an agreement with The Nature Conservancy, a U.S.-based group experienced in handling debt swaps across the globe. The initiative comes amid the Maldives' dwindling foreign currency reserves and its efforts to avoid defaulting on Islamic sovereign debt, currently at a critical juncture with repayment due in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024