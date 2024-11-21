Charaideo Maidam: A Heritage Jewel Recognized by UNESCO

In a historic development, the Charaideo Maidam in Assam has been officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a first for the Northeastern region of India. This marks a significant milestone in the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for centuries.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, attributing the achievement to his leadership. Sonowal lauded the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era and highlighted its role as an enduring symbol of self-respect and pride for the Assamese people.

Sonowal invited global tourists to witness the cultural and architectural marvel of Charaideo Maidam, underscoring its status as a beacon of the Ahom dynasty's legacy. He drew parallels between the inclusive governance model of the Ahom rulers and Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision, emphasizing on unity and development.

