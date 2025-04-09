Collaborative Security Strategy: Assam Rifles Leads Joint Efforts in Manipur

A recent joint security meeting, spearheaded by Assam Rifles, brought central forces and Manipur Police together to deliberate on coordination in the Churachandpur and Kakching districts. The meeting aimed at bolstering peace efforts through improved collaboration among agencies operating in the regions.

The gathering emphasized strengthening inter-agency coordination and proposed conducting regular joint patrols across affected areas to enhance operational synergy. Engaging local communities was identified as pivotal in supporting sustainable development and maintaining security.

In a separate meeting held by Assam Rifles with civil society groups and village chiefs in the Kangpokpi district, discussions focused on addressing the concerns of internally displaced people and infrastructure development. The Assam Rifles encouraged youth mobilization towards Agniveer recruitment, epitomizing the collaborative commitment towards long-term regional stability.

