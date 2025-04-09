Celebrating Agricultural Excellence: Key Highlights from Assam Agricultural University's 25th Convocation

Assam Governor and Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on Wednesday attended the 25th Convocation Ceremony, hosted at the Dr. Madhab Chandra Das Memorial Auditorium on the AAU campus in Jorhat. In his speech, Governor Acharya highlighted the historical roots of agriculture in India, drawing connections to the country's ancient wisdom and practices. Quoting a Sanskrit verse, he stressed the supremacy of food, underscoring its central role in health and medicine.

The Governor praised Assam Agricultural University for its significant contributions to enhancing agricultural productivity through extensive research and development efforts. He emphasized the importance of integrating traditional knowledge, particularly Ayurveda, into food and farming practices. Acharya also noted the diverse agricultural landscape of India, pointing out the uniqueness of its 15 agro-climatic zones, which contribute to its agricultural identity and resilience.

In his address, Acharya commended the recent advancements in agricultural technology, such as the Soil Health Card, e-NAM, and Kisan Credit Cards, all aimed at empowering farmers with informed decision-making capabilities. He also lauded the initiative 'Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa-Sajuli Yojana' for promoting agricultural productivity with modern equipment. The Governor paid tribute to the resilience and achievements of Assam's farmers, who have propelled regional products like tea and Majuli rice to national and international fame. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farmer-centric schemes, Acharya expressed his admiration for AAU's research and innovation efforts, further enhanced by its prestigious NIRF 2024 rankings.

Addressing the graduating students, Acharya urged them to focus on sustainable agriculture amidst the growing challenges of climate change. He called on them to create climate-resilient farming techniques and water management innovations. Encouraging graduates to apply their expertise to serve the agricultural community, he emphasized the role of youth in driving India toward agricultural self-reliance.

Acharya encouraged university officials to aim for higher achievements, offering his full support toward transforming AAU into one of the nation's premier agricultural institutions. The ceremony also witnessed the conferral of honorary doctorates to Padma Shri Jadav Payeng and Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, alongside the graduation of 548 students. Notable attendees included Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, university officials, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

