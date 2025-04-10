Left Menu

Thrilling Train Stunt Video Lands Assam Man in Legal Trouble

Papul Alom Barbhuiya was arrested in Assam for sharing a controversial video of himself lying between railway tracks as a train passed overhead. Claiming the footage was edited, he warned against such acts. He was later bailed, with ongoing investigations into the incident.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:17 IST
  India

A daring train stunt video uploaded on social media led to the arrest of 27-year-old Papul Alom Barbhuiya in Assam's Hailakandi district. The video depicted him lying between railway tracks as a train seemingly passed over him, raising safety and authenticity concerns.

Local authorities, skeptical about the stunt's genuineness, apprehended Barbhuiya, who later claimed that the sensational video was an edited version, downloaded from the internet. He advised others not to replicate such risky actions.

Following his arrest, Barbhuiya was produced in court and granted bail. The investigative process continues to determine the full extent of the incident's authenticity and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

