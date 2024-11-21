Left Menu

Stocks Surge Amid Nvidia's Forecast and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks edged higher amid Nvidia's revenue forecasts and oil price hikes due to Russia-Ukraine tensions. Nvidia's stock hit a record high before dipping. The S&P 500 and Dow rose, fueled by energy and industrials, while the Nasdaq fell due to losses in Alphabet. Bitcoin neared $100,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:59 IST
Stocks Surge Amid Nvidia's Forecast and Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unpredictable trading session on Thursday, global stocks experienced a slight rise. This uptick came as investors processed Nvidia's subdued revenue forecasts, and tensions from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict led to a surge in oil prices.

Nvidia, immensely influential in this year's S&P 500 growth, witnessed its shares hitting a record high early on. However, the company's stock reversed course to decline by about 1% by the session's close, following its forecast of modest revenue growth in the upcoming quarter.

Wall Street saw the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones buoyed by strong performances from energy, industrials, and consumer staples. Meanwhile, communication services stocks weighed down the Nasdaq, particularly due to a drop in Alphabet shares. Bitcoin is nearing the $100,000 milestone, buoyed by expectations of a crypto-friendly Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024