Delhi High Court Urges Quick Decision on Foot Overbridge Proposal Near Zoo

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess a proposal for constructing a Foot Overbridge near Delhi Zoo on Mathura Road. Chief Justice Manmohan, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized a timely decision on the representation submitted by a local advocate.

Advocate Chandan Kumar Singh, the petitioner, underscored traffic hazards at the Delhi Zoo bus stop intersection, exacerbated by the removal of a red light for the 2023 G20 Summit, leading to pedestrian safety risks. The petition stresses the essential need for the bridge to prevent accidents caused by unsafe crossings.

The absence of safe crossing infrastructure forces pedestrians, including advocates and court staff, to risk their safety, with heightened dangers during the visibility-reducing winter fog. Singh reasons that residents, who pay substantial taxes, should not endure such perilous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)