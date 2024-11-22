Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Quick Decision on Foot Overbridge Proposal Near Zoo

The Delhi High Court has asked the government to quickly address a plea for a Foot Overbridge near the Delhi Zoo, citing pedestrian safety concerns. The petition highlights increased risks after a traffic signal removal during the G20 Summit, posing dangers to pedestrians, especially during foggy winter months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:14 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Quick Decision on Foot Overbridge Proposal Near Zoo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to assess a proposal for constructing a Foot Overbridge near Delhi Zoo on Mathura Road. Chief Justice Manmohan, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized a timely decision on the representation submitted by a local advocate.

Advocate Chandan Kumar Singh, the petitioner, underscored traffic hazards at the Delhi Zoo bus stop intersection, exacerbated by the removal of a red light for the 2023 G20 Summit, leading to pedestrian safety risks. The petition stresses the essential need for the bridge to prevent accidents caused by unsafe crossings.

The absence of safe crossing infrastructure forces pedestrians, including advocates and court staff, to risk their safety, with heightened dangers during the visibility-reducing winter fog. Singh reasons that residents, who pay substantial taxes, should not endure such perilous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024