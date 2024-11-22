Supreme Court Stalls Himachal Pradesh HC Ruling on Parliamentary Secretaries

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order invalidating the appointments of six chief parliamentary secretaries.

The apex court issued notices to the respondents and stipulated no further proceedings until the subsequent hearing, highlighting the importance of legal consistency. It further linked the case with other similar petitions to ensure comprehensive judicial scrutiny.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the HP government, argued that the High Court's verdict could lead to political instability, as the affected secretaries are also Members of the Legislative Assembly and might face disqualification. The state's plea emphasized that certain political offices, despite holding cabinet minister ranks, do not perform ministerial functions, a point overlooked in the impugned decision.

