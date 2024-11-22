Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls Himachal Pradesh HC Ruling on Parliamentary Secretaries

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order nullifying the appointments of six chief parliamentary secretaries. It directed no further proceedings until the next hearing, emphasizing legal consistency and tagging similar cases for review, potentially affecting the political stability in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:55 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order invalidating the appointments of six chief parliamentary secretaries.

The apex court issued notices to the respondents and stipulated no further proceedings until the subsequent hearing, highlighting the importance of legal consistency. It further linked the case with other similar petitions to ensure comprehensive judicial scrutiny.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the HP government, argued that the High Court's verdict could lead to political instability, as the affected secretaries are also Members of the Legislative Assembly and might face disqualification. The state's plea emphasized that certain political offices, despite holding cabinet minister ranks, do not perform ministerial functions, a point overlooked in the impugned decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

