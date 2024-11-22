Tragedy Strikes: Gas Leak Claims Lives at Sangli Pharmaceutical Plant

A tragic gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in Sangli district has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two women and a watchman, leaving nine others injured. An official reported that the injured are receiving treatment in a hospital, with the factory owner in critical condition.

The harrowing event took place on Thursday night at the Shalgaon MIDC located in Kadegaon tehsil of Sangli district. A forensic department team is currently on-site, conducting an investigation into the matter. Police have indicated that a reactor explosion, caused by a potential technical malfunction, is suspected. A deeper probe into the incident is ongoing.

This isn't an isolated case, as on Thursday, another massive fire erupted at a factory in the Tarapur MIDC of Palghar district, highlighting ongoing safety concerns. Earlier incidents include a gas leak at a chemical firm in Ambernath and a devastating reactor blast in Dombivli that claimed 13 lives in May.

