Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gas Leak Claims Lives at Sangli Pharmaceutical Plant

A gas leak at a pharmaceutical firm in Sangli killed three individuals, including two women and a watchman, and injured nine others. The factory owner is critically hurt. A forensic team is investigating the incident, suspected to involve a reactor explosion due to a technical glitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gas Leak Claims Lives at Sangli Pharmaceutical Plant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in Sangli district has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two women and a watchman, leaving nine others injured. An official reported that the injured are receiving treatment in a hospital, with the factory owner in critical condition.

The harrowing event took place on Thursday night at the Shalgaon MIDC located in Kadegaon tehsil of Sangli district. A forensic department team is currently on-site, conducting an investigation into the matter. Police have indicated that a reactor explosion, caused by a potential technical malfunction, is suspected. A deeper probe into the incident is ongoing.

This isn't an isolated case, as on Thursday, another massive fire erupted at a factory in the Tarapur MIDC of Palghar district, highlighting ongoing safety concerns. Earlier incidents include a gas leak at a chemical firm in Ambernath and a devastating reactor blast in Dombivli that claimed 13 lives in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024