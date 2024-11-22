Left Menu

Innovative Tomato Solutions: Hackathon Sparks New Ventures

To curb volatile tomato prices, the government funded 28 innovative projects from a hackathon launched last year. With the aim of improving the supply chain, these initiatives, including making tomato wine, will be facilitated to scale up their operations, benefiting consumers and farmers alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the volatility in tomato prices, the government has funded 28 innovative ideas born from a hackathon, including the production of tomato wine. The initiative aims to enhance supply chain dynamics and processing levels, paving the way for these startups to grow their businesses.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare highlighted the program's inception through the Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon, launched in June last year. This collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education sought creative solutions across the tomato supply chain, striving to stabilize consumer prices and increase farmer profitability.

Khare emphasized the importance of strengthening supply channels and boosting processing levels to combat price fluctuations caused by natural forces like excessive rain and pest invasions. With these innovations, India hopes to replicate its success in milk distribution in the tomato market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

