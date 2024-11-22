Innovative Tomato Solutions: Hackathon Sparks New Ventures

In a bid to address the volatility in tomato prices, the government has funded 28 innovative ideas born from a hackathon, including the production of tomato wine. The initiative aims to enhance supply chain dynamics and processing levels, paving the way for these startups to grow their businesses.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare highlighted the program's inception through the Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon, launched in June last year. This collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education sought creative solutions across the tomato supply chain, striving to stabilize consumer prices and increase farmer profitability.

Khare emphasized the importance of strengthening supply channels and boosting processing levels to combat price fluctuations caused by natural forces like excessive rain and pest invasions. With these innovations, India hopes to replicate its success in milk distribution in the tomato market.

(With inputs from agencies.)