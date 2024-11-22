Liubao Tea: A Shining Jewel in China's Agricultural Expo

NANNING, China—On November 9, the Liubao Tea Promotion Event, themed 'Liubao Tea Shines in China,' was inaugurated at the 2024 Guangxi International Agricultural Expo. This gathering attracted tea industry experts nationwide to discuss growth opportunities within the sector.

Wuzhou Liu Pao Tea, an export hit in Southeast Asia, continues to gain prominence. Recently, it was ranked 13th in China's 2024 tea brand value rankings, boasting a value of 4.973 billion yuan. This industry has expanded employment for over 83,000, benefiting approximately 310,000 villagers.

Guangxi's agricultural prowess is further reflected with 1,739 green, organic products under geographical indications, enhancing the province's output to over 50 billion yuan. The region leads in citrus and passion fruit production, underscoring its nickname as China's 'Fruit Kingdom.'

