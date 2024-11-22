Czech Republic Gears Up to End Russian Oil Dependence

The Czech Republic is preparing to end its dependence on Russian oil by July next year, according to a top official from the state pipeline company MERO. This decision follows an upgrade to the Trans Alpine pipeline, allowing increased shipments from the west.

Currently, half of the country's oil is sourced from Russia, but plans to diversify intensified after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent EU ban on most Russian oil imports. The thorough transition is expected to start in the second quarter of next year with a complete stop of Russian oil deliveries by July.

MERO's operations director Zdenek Dundr highlighted that successful completion of a $60 million capacity upgrade would enable the switch. Alternative oil supplies will come from regions like Latin America, Saudi Arabia, and the North Sea, ensuring a diversified dependence post-Russian supplies.

