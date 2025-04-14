Left Menu

Star-Studded Coachella Highlights: From Dove Cameron's Debut to Lady Gaga's Return

Highlights from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include performances by Dove Cameron, DJ Alok, and Lady Gaga. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming trial jury selection raises controversy over questions on sex trafficking. Charli xcx, Green Day, and Travis Scott deliver electrifying sets, making the festival an unforgettable event.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off with a mesmerizing performance by American singer and actor Dove Cameron. She delivered her 2025 single 'Too Much' at the Nylon House afterparty, marking an exciting start to the festival.

Amid concerns from international artists about performing in the U.S., Brazilian DJ Alok captivated the audience with his energetic electronic beats. Despite challenges, Alok expressed determination to perform, shrugging off visa issues as a longstanding barrier.

In legal news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial has sparked interest, with his lawyers preparing to question potential jurors on sensitive topics like sex trafficking. Meanwhile, music icons Lady Gaga and Charli xcx, along with Green Day and Travis Scott, wowed festival-goers with powerful sets, ensuring Coachella remains an iconic arts event.

