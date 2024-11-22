Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Secures Key Legal Victories

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, announced significant legal victories for the state. The Supreme Court ruling stayed a High Court order on disqualifications, and another decision allowed 18 hotels to remain open, bolstering the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:51 IST
Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, announced on Friday that the state government had achieved significant legal victories. The Supreme Court has stayed a contentious High Court order regarding disqualifications, providing a major relief to the government.

The court's decision, which affects the disqualification of certain members, reassures that no similar disqualifications would be applied in Himachal Pradesh, as was the case in Manipur. Chauhan expressed satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing that it strengthens the legitimacy of the elected representatives and is a victory for the government.

Chauhan also addressed opposition allegations, highlighting 'Operation Lotus,' which he claims is an effort to destabilize the government. He called for the opposition to focus on constructive engagement. Additionally, the High Court granted a reprieve, allowing 18 state-operated hotels to continue running, which is crucial for the tourism sector's stability.

