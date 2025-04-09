Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's NEET Dilemma: Legislative Leaders Meet Amidst Opposition Criticism

Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a meeting of legislature party leaders to discuss legal steps towards exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET exams. The AIADMK has criticized the meeting as ineffective, citing past unfulfilled promises by Stalin regarding NEET's abolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin will preside over a meeting of legislature party leaders to explore legal strategies for exempting Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) required for medical admissions.

The opposition party, AIADMK, has labeled the meeting as a 'drama,' criticizing the ruling party's failure to abolish NEET as promised. Party leaders, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, have decided to boycott the gathering.

This meeting is set against the backdrop of President Droupadi Murmu withholding consent for the Tamil Nadu anti-NEET bill. Stalin revealed this development on April 4 and subsequently called for the leaders' meeting on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

